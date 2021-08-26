CRIME STOPPERS: Yeti coolers stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Police Department is trying to identify a woman they say stole two Yeti coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It happened on Aug. 20, police say.

The coolers are valued at $500. Police say the woman left the area in a tan Buick with dark tinted windows and unknown Iowa plates.

Police say she was wearing a white tank top with a colorful pattern, light pants, and bright green crock shoes. Her hair was styled in multiple small braids pulled together in two ponytails.

If you know who she is, police ask you to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Moline Police Department is trying to identify a woman they say stole two Yeti coolers from Dick’s Sporting Goods. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

