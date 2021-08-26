Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in Galesburg.

Police responded at 6:37 p.m. to the railroad crossing in the 400 block of North Whitesboro Street. Police say they found the girl, identified as Katie J. Ackerman, in a nearby drainage ditch.

The preliminary investigation indicates she walked around the lowered railroad gates after a train had passed and a second train struck Ackerman as she walked onto the second set of tracks, according to police.

“We are all saddened by this horrific tragedy,” Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle said in a media release. “There are no words that can express the sympathy of this community to the parents and family of this young person who was taken from us way too soon.”

According to police, the scene was processed and handed over to the Knox County Coroner’s office.

