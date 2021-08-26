Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sources confirm Governor JB Pritzker will reinstate a state-wide indoor mask mandate for all Illinois residents 2-years-old and older.

This comes as Illinois has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Gray TV’s Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich confirms the Governor plans to make the announcement Thursday.

Miletich also confirms the Governor will announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all K-12 teachers and staff. The same mandate will apply to college professors and staff in Illinois.

The deadline for educators to get the vaccine is still unknown, but details are expected Thursday morning.

We will continue to update this story.

