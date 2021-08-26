Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday

This comes as Illinois has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
(CREDIT: IL Governor's Office)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sources confirm Governor JB Pritzker will reinstate a state-wide indoor mask mandate for all Illinois residents 2-years-old and older.

This comes as Illinois has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Gray TV’s Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich confirms the Governor plans to make the announcement Thursday.

Miletich also confirms the Governor will announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all K-12 teachers and staff. The same mandate will apply to college professors and staff in Illinois.

The deadline for educators to get the vaccine is still unknown, but details are expected Thursday morning.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
A woman was seriously injured after police say a large rock from a dump truck went through her...
LeClaire woman seriously injured after rock goes through windshield
Eldridge man faces neglect after child found dead
Eldridge man faces charges of neglect after child found injured and dead
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Jacob Morales, 35, is charged with five counts of indecent exposure in Muscatine County.
Muscatine man charged with indecent exposure

Latest News

Iowa and Illinois COVID numbers
Covid Number
Quad City Food Fest
Quad City Food Fest
First Alert Forecast - More 100+ Heat Indexes Thursday with strong storms later
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through Saturday Evening 8-28 Through 8PM
Davenport Fire Dept. receives reaccreditation
Davenport Fire Dept. receives reaccreditation