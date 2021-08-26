‘it wasn’t an easy decision;” CASI cancels St. Patrick’s 5K run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the third time since the start of the pandemic, CASI has had to cancel or postpone their annual St. Patrick’s day 5K run.

Laura Kopp, who is President and CEO of the Quad Cities Centers for Active Seniors (CASI) says the race is their biggest fundraiser, bringing in about $100,000 each year with about 3,000 participants. This year though, they had less than 3% of their usual participants. Kopp says this is partially due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that COVID-19 hit seniors especially hard.

The decision to cancel the race was one made by CASI organizers and local health departments, but Kopp says that didn’t make the decision any easier. “Anytime we have a suspension in services and funding, it is critical we maintain our fundraising efforts. It’s devastating to have to do this a third time but we know it’s the right decision. We’ll find other innovative ways to raise funds,” she says.

If you already signed up, you’re automatically registered for their 40th-anniversary run in 2022. But if you want a refund, organizers say you can reach out to CASI and ask.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is still on for this Saturday. It starts at 11:30 a.m. on 4th avenue & 23rd Street in Rock Island.

CASI had to shut down its services during the pandemic. Recently they implemented a mask mandate in coordination with recommendations from the CDC and local health departments.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.