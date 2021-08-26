Advertisement

Knox County sheriff announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Knox County Sheriff David Clague.
Knox County Sheriff David Clague.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County sheriff announces he won’t run for re-election in 2022

Knox County Sheriff David Clague announced Thursday that he will not run again for office in the 2022 election.

“My decision is based on a desire to open the field for any and all qualified candidates because this is what the people (citizens) of Knox County deserve,” he said in a media release.

“I also wanted the opportunity to thank those who have made my tenure as sheriff successful.  At the top of that list must be the men and women of this department from whom I have had wise counsel, unsurpassed dedication to make this department so successful.”

Clague has been sheriff since 2007.

Read the entire statement here:

