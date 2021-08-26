Advertisement

Muscapalooza Labor Day weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chad Bishop, otherwise known on stage as Man in Purple, shares what Muscapalooza will be featuring this year! Aside from the varying music genres performing, there will be food, art vendors and live demonstrations at this event! Muscapalooza is two nights full of music, art and food along the Mississippi River at the Riverview Center in Muscatine.

Friday’s Schedule:

  • Aural Xam Sound Stage
    • 5:30 p.m. - Matt “The Hepkat” Hepker
    • 6:30 p.m. - Man In Purple
    • 7:15 p.m. - Frank The Clown
    • 7:30 p.m. - Sound Excape
    • 8:30 p.m. - Murnau
    • 9:30 p.m. - The Common Faces
  • Dreampost Vibez Stage
    • 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - DJ JDubb / Yesi / Bear / JMJ / InTention / Prinze / Noryli

Saturday’s Artist Schedule

  • Aural Xam Sound Stage
    • 4:30 p.m. - Ivan Garcia
    • 5:30 p.m. - Mike Walsh Band
    • 6:30 p.m. - The Mamiltons
    • 7:30 p.m. - Condor & Jaybird
    • 8:30 p.m. - Mirabilia
    • 9:30 p.m. - Random Tanner
  • Dreampost Vibez Stage
    • 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - HeyZeus / Edward Floyd / ILL City / Spit / DeAuntre Smith / YNTU

