NAMI Walks in September

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

On September 18, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley is hosting their annual event - NAMIWalks Your Way. This is the second year that this event is able to have participants attend the event in-person and/or virtually Christina McNamara-Schmidt, Development Manager at NAMI, shares.

Participants that can’t attend in-person will be virtual, and those participants can walk 7,000+ steps for a 5K their way, plan a craft day with their kids, hold a virtual bake-off with their team, practice self-care with a favorite hobby, do a 5K on the treadmill or stationary bike, and/or create a safe and socially distanced stroll in their neighborhood.

For the in-person event:

Participants will gather at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m.

Registration for local NAMIWalks & more information on the event and organization can be found at the link provided.

