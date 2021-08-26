Peaches are in-season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Peaches come in many varieties, with either white or yellow fruit flesh. They all have velvet-like exterior and sweet interior with nectarines being almost identical in flavor to peaches. This fruit also promotes eye health because of their vitamin A content, and they are a great source of vitamin c, which will give your immune system a boost.

Peaches can be used for all meals:

Breakfast : Use fresh peaches in muffins and coffee cake, or use them in jam to spread on toast or warm Hy-Vee Bakery baguettes

Lunch : Peaches are a refreshing addition to salads. make a flavorful peach, tomato and corn pasta salad or grill peaches for a spinach salad

Dinner : Make a sweet and spicy peach salsa to snack on with chips as an appetizer, and top pork chops with a peachy chutney

Snack : Pair a juicy peach with a hard-boiled egg or a cheese stick for a snack that is sure to satisfy on a hot summer day

Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients :

4 ripe peaches

Canola Oil

8 large scoops of vanilla ice cream

Honey and sea salt for finishing

Instructions :

Heat grill or grill pan to medium high heat Brush the peaches with a touch of canola oil and place on the grill for a few minutes. Then rotate 90 degrees to continue to cook for about 3-4 minutes total. Grill marks will appear and fruit will start to caramelize. Remove from grill with a pair of tongs and serve with a scoop of ice cream in the center of the fruit. Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.