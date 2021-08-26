Quad Cities Food Fest, World of Outlaws begins Thursday at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Both the Quad Cities Food Fest and the World of Outlaws series will begin on Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The events will end on Saturday night.

The sampling of food will start at 11 A.M. and admission is free for the Food Fest. There will also be food trucks available on the Fairgrounds.

Also, there will be a drive-in car show and a collection for donations to toys for tots in addition to the racing for a big purse starting at 7 P.M each night.

There is a fee for the grandstand. This year, more bleachers and tables have been added to promote social distancing.

