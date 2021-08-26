‘She will be missed by many’: Family mourning loss of woman killed in Burlington apartment house fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment house Tuesday morning.

Burlington fire and police responded just after 7 a.m. to a fire in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Firefighters found the two-story apartment house with heavy fire showing in the front of the building. Initial 911 calls reported that people were trapped inside the house, Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said in a media release.

Dispatchers worked with the callers to obtain information on their locations as officers and firefighters worked outside to evacuate the four-unit house and bring the fire under control.

Four people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Two of them were injured and transported to a hospital. Samantha Hoenig, 44, was removed from the house by firefighters.

According to the Fire Marshall, paramedics provided treatment and transported Hoenig to a hospital where she later died.

“She was a great mom. She took care of us kids as best as she could,” her daughter, Malibu Judd said.

As family heard about the fire, they rushed to the scene.

“I got the call about 7:30, 7:40 in the morning. I jumped out of bed without no shoes on and left the house.” Malibu said.

“They were just bringing her out of the building when I got here,” Hoenig’s brother Andy Judd said.

“When I saw the flames and the smoke, I knew it was true,” Anne Judd, Hoenig’s sister-in-law, said.

Family members say the mother, sister, and grandmother of six loved her family and she was loved by many.

“It just, it tore us all apart when this happened. It’s something you don’t. We just lost my mom two years ago and now my sister,” Andy Judd said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Burlington Fire and Police Depts., as well as the Iowa Fire Marshall. It is not considered suspicious at this time.

