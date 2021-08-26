Advertisement

Sheriff: Motorcycle, SUV involved in Whiteside County crash Wednesday

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night.

Deputies were called just before 6 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash near U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Honda motorcycle and a westbound GMC Yukon collided, according to a media release.

No further details, including whether anyone was injured, have been released as of early Thursday afternoon.

