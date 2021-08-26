Small ways to green up your laundry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Cyndi Bray is a laundry expert and shares her ‘green’ secrets with Paula! Her product, Wad-Free is a device used for your bed sheets, keeping them from wadding up while washing and drying.

What can you do to reduce the impact of their laundry routine?

Wash in cold water

Use a low-heat dryer setting

Not using fabric softener, dryer sheets, or bleach

Running full loads

Don’t let bed sheets wad up

How will these shifts benefit the environment?

Reduced energy consumption

Reduced water consumption

Fewer chemicals in the air and water system

What products can help?

Using reusable wool dryer balls with a drop of essential oil if people want scented laundry (instead of fabric softener/dryer sheets)

Wad-Free solves the problem of wadded sheets. With Wad-Free, people can fill machines to capacity, run multiple sheets, and run mixed loads. That means they can run fewer loads. Fewer loads means less water, less energy to heat the water, less detergent, less energy to run the appliances.

