Strong storms likely after sunset tonight

It will feel like 100º+ this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect now until 8 PM Saturday for extreme heat and humidity***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from today through Saturday for hot and humid conditions and late-night strong storms. Today will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the 90s. With humidity factored in it will feel close to 100º area wide this afternoon.  Tonight, is where most of our focus is on though.  A line of storms will drop in SE into the QCA sometime after 9PM.  These storms will likely carry a damaging wind threat.  While there is still some uncertainty of timing and strength, all the storms appear to arrive after sunset.  So, this a good reminder of having a way to be alerted in case you are asleep.  Lingering showers and storms will be around on Friday morning, but the heat and humidity will return in the afternoon.  By Saturday we will be back in the mid 90s feeling as hot at 105º.

TODAY: Sunny and warm.  High: 91º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Strong storms. Low: 72º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid.  High: 92º.

