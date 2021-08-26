Advertisement

Wind Down Summer with Watermelon

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dieitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates how to cut a watermelon and what health benefits this fruit has! Watermelon is 92% water, making it a great choice to help you stay hydrated. Also being a low-calorie treat - one cup is just 46 calories - watermelon are high in nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and lycopene.

When picking out watermelon from a store:

  • Look - for a firming watermelon that is free from bruises, cuts or dents.
  • Lift it up - watermelon should be heavy for its size; most of its weight is water.
  • Turn it over - the underside should have a creamy yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
  • Store - whole watermelon can be stored at room temperature for 7-10 days. Once the melon is cut, wrap and store it in the fridge.

Grilled Watermelon with Minted Salsa Bites

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups diced strawberries
  • 2 kiwi, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped*
  • 1 TBSP chopped fresh mint
  • 1 TBSP fresh lime juice
  • 1 (3-lb) seedless watermelon
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select traditional feta cheese crumbles

Instructions:

  1. For salsa, in a bowl combine strawberries, kiwi, red onion, jalapeno pepper, mint and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
  2. Preheat grill to direct heat over medium-high heat.
  3. Cut watermelon into 1-inch-thick slices; discard ends. Place watermelon slices on grill rack. Grill about 2 minutes or until watermelon is lightly seared, turning once about halfway through grilling.
  4. Remove watermelon slices from grill. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut each slice into six wedges. Transfer wedges to a serving platter; top with salsa and cheese.

*Note: Jalapeno peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapeno peppers, wear hand protection.

