Wind Down Summer with Watermelon
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Dieitian Katie Schaeffer demonstrates how to cut a watermelon and what health benefits this fruit has! Watermelon is 92% water, making it a great choice to help you stay hydrated. Also being a low-calorie treat - one cup is just 46 calories - watermelon are high in nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and lycopene.
When picking out watermelon from a store:
- Look - for a firming watermelon that is free from bruises, cuts or dents.
- Lift it up - watermelon should be heavy for its size; most of its weight is water.
- Turn it over - the underside should have a creamy yellow spot from where it sat on the ground and ripened in the sun.
- Store - whole watermelon can be stored at room temperature for 7-10 days. Once the melon is cut, wrap and store it in the fridge.
Grilled Watermelon with Minted Salsa Bites
Ingredients:
- 2 cups diced strawberries
- 2 kiwi, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped*
- 1 TBSP chopped fresh mint
- 1 TBSP fresh lime juice
- 1 (3-lb) seedless watermelon
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select traditional feta cheese crumbles
Instructions:
- For salsa, in a bowl combine strawberries, kiwi, red onion, jalapeno pepper, mint and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Preheat grill to direct heat over medium-high heat.
- Cut watermelon into 1-inch-thick slices; discard ends. Place watermelon slices on grill rack. Grill about 2 minutes or until watermelon is lightly seared, turning once about halfway through grilling.
- Remove watermelon slices from grill. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cut each slice into six wedges. Transfer wedges to a serving platter; top with salsa and cheese.
*Note: Jalapeno peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with jalapeno peppers, wear hand protection.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.