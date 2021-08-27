Advertisement

Bi-State St Patrick Parade returns

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The annual bi-state St Patrick Parade is proudly celebrating the Irish heritage and returning on Saturday, August 28. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, the parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Centennial Bridge to West Third Street. Proceeding route east through downtown Davenport along a route ending at East Third and Perry Streets - right at the RiverCenter.

Riverbend Food Bank volunteers will precede parade to collect donations for the food bank because of the great needs they have experienced. The annual scholarship will be awarded, as they are every year - including the scholarship from last year.

