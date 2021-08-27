Advertisement

Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for making false statements when buying guns

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was sentenced this week to more than a year in federal prison for making false statements while buying guns.

Anita Sheree Bostic, 26, will serve three years of supervision once she completes her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Bostic pleaded guilty in April to two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, on April 8 and 9, 2020, Bostic went to Farm King in Burlington with her then-boyfriend, Kevin Garrett, who was a convicted felon.

Bostic bought a firearm on each date. For each purchase, she filled out an ATF Form 4473 stating she was the actual purchaser of the firearm.

This was false, as Bostic intended to transfer the firearms to Garrett. Those false statements were intended to deceive the firearm dealer, who would not have sold the firearms to Garrett, a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Bostic made similar purchases from other gun stores on March 28, 2020, and April 17, 2020. Bostic’s cell phone contained text messages between Bostic and Garrett in which they discussed firearms, accessories, prices, and Garrett directed Bostic to make certain purchases on his behalf.

In total, Bostic transferred five firearms to Garrett, as well as several other firearms to other convicted felons, according to court documents.

