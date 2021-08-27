Canning 101

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Miranda Becker, Farm and Fleet Representative, takes Paula through the checklist and steps of canning.

How do you pick the right jars for canning?

Regular mouth jars work best for pourable foods such as jams, jellies, pie fillings, and salsas

Wide-mouth jars work best with whole fruits and vegetables because it allows you to fit more items in the jar

What is the difference between hot packing and cold packing?

Hot packing is where you blanch the vegetables before packing

Cold packing is easier because you don’t have to pack your items while hot, but you need to be more cautious of bubbles

Why is headspace so important in canning?

Proper headspace in canned goods provides a good seal and prevents oxidation If there is too much, the extra air left inside the jar could cause the food to discolor If not enough, the jars may not seal well



Correct headspace?

Should be mentioned in recipe, but it is recommended that you have 1/4 inch headspace for jams and jellies; leave 1/2 inch for tomatoes, fruits, and pickles; leave at least 1 inch headspace for vegetables

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.