Advertisement

Canning 101

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Miranda Becker, Farm and Fleet Representative, takes Paula through the checklist and steps of canning.

How do you pick the right jars for canning?

  • Regular mouth jars work best for pourable foods such as jams, jellies, pie fillings, and salsas
  • Wide-mouth jars work best with whole fruits and vegetables because it allows you to fit more items in the jar

What is the difference between hot packing and cold packing?

  • Hot packing is where you blanch the vegetables before packing
  • Cold packing is easier because you don’t have to pack your items while hot, but you need to be more cautious of bubbles

Why is headspace so important in canning?

  • Proper headspace in canned goods provides a good seal and prevents oxidation
    • If there is too much, the extra air left inside the jar could cause the food to discolor
    • If not enough, the jars may not seal well

Correct headspace?

  • Should be mentioned in recipe, but it is recommended that you have 1/4 inch headspace for jams and jellies; leave 1/2 inch for tomatoes, fruits, and pickles; leave at least 1 inch headspace for vegetables

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in...
Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

Latest News

St Patrick Parade
Bi-State St Patrick Parade returns
Fire crews are responded to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in west Davenport Friday.
Fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews responding to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The 2021 Doggy Splash is Sunday, August 29th starting at 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is...
Splash Landing’s 2021 Doggy Splash is Sunday