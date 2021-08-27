Canning 101
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Miranda Becker, Farm and Fleet Representative, takes Paula through the checklist and steps of canning.
How do you pick the right jars for canning?
- Regular mouth jars work best for pourable foods such as jams, jellies, pie fillings, and salsas
- Wide-mouth jars work best with whole fruits and vegetables because it allows you to fit more items in the jar
What is the difference between hot packing and cold packing?
- Hot packing is where you blanch the vegetables before packing
- Cold packing is easier because you don’t have to pack your items while hot, but you need to be more cautious of bubbles
Why is headspace so important in canning?
- Proper headspace in canned goods provides a good seal and prevents oxidation
- If there is too much, the extra air left inside the jar could cause the food to discolor
- If not enough, the jars may not seal well
Correct headspace?
- Should be mentioned in recipe, but it is recommended that you have 1/4 inch headspace for jams and jellies; leave 1/2 inch for tomatoes, fruits, and pickles; leave at least 1 inch headspace for vegetables
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.