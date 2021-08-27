Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced this week to 144 months - or 12 years - in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Preston Andrew Cole, 28, must serve 10 years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restituion.

Cole pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in April in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, a routine home contact was conducted by the United States Probation Office at Cole’s home because he was under federal supervision. He had been previously convicted of receiving child pornography in May 2016 and was sentenced to 72 months imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release to follow, according to prosecutors.

A probation officer noticed a wi-fi router and multiple electronic devices with internet connectivity capabilities. Cole was interviewed and admitted to viewing child pornography on the devices and consuming alcohol, both violations of his supervised release.

A forensic examination of the devices revealed multiple images of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Cole’s supervised release in his original case was revoked and he was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be served consecutively, or back-to-back with the sentence on the 12-year sentence.

