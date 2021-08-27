Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison more than a year after her toddler suffered serious injuries.

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony, and one count of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony.

On Friday, Judge Stuart Werling sentenced her to five years on each of the child endangerment charges and 10 years on the neglect charge.

The judge ran the sentences concurrently, or at the same time, for a total of 10 years.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

On July 12, 2020, police began an investigation involving an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a local hospital.

The boy was diagnosed with a perforated bowel, and an abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

Due to the severity of the boy’s injury to his bowel, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed. This type of injury is caused by high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.

The boy was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of his injuries and was eventually discharged on Aug. 4.

Moss told police she was bathing the boy and believed he had inhaled some water. She said the boy began vomiting and then became motionless.

Moss admitted that she thought the boy was dying and, rather than call 911, she placed him in an ice bath to try to have him regain consciousness.

She said she eventually called 911 after she was directed by the mother of her boyfriend, Justin Perkins.

Moss admitted she and Perkins had been the only caretakers for the boy since March 2020. She and Perkins said they did not know how the injuries occurred.

Due to the three different healing stages of rib fractures on the child, there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child, causing multiple serious injuries within the period of four to six weeks, according to the affidavit.

In a written plea, Moss admitted that she “knowingly permitted the continuing abuse of this child by co-defendant” and that the child suffered bodily injury.

Perkins, 38, also of Davenport, was arrested in November. He is charged with child endangerment-multiple acts and willful injury causing serious injury.

Perkins, who is free on bond, has a status hearing Jan. 18.

