Decorating with Fall Foliage

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -

Even if you don’t reside in the countryside, Tenniel has a few tips for adding that touch of nature to your decor this fall:

  • Go for a walk! Take a walk down the bike path or dirt road and keep your eye out for nature itself to show you its texture.
  • Think outside the vase - from adding foliage to our walls, using architecture pieces to hold stems or using bowls of gathered items on a coffee table - the ways we can incorporate texture in our home are endless.
  • Mix & match - Foraged stems and faux stems can live together beautifully and make the arrangement much easier to put together.
  • Grab the twine & scissors - the key to working with a bundle of foliage is the ability to move it and layer it.
  • Add layers - fall decorating can last from September all the way until Thanksgiving so we don’t have to add it all at once.

Recipe for bundle Tenniel demonstrates:

  1. Seeded eucalyptus
  2. Pampas grass
  3. Fountain grass
  4. Faux heather bush
  5. Faux mocha sword grass

R7 Reclaimed // 337 Cemetery Ln, Grandview, IA // Vintage Harvest & Girls Night

