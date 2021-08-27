Decorating with Fall Foliage
Even if you don’t reside in the countryside, Tenniel has a few tips for adding that touch of nature to your decor this fall:
- Go for a walk! Take a walk down the bike path or dirt road and keep your eye out for nature itself to show you its texture.
- Think outside the vase - from adding foliage to our walls, using architecture pieces to hold stems or using bowls of gathered items on a coffee table - the ways we can incorporate texture in our home are endless.
- Mix & match - Foraged stems and faux stems can live together beautifully and make the arrangement much easier to put together.
- Grab the twine & scissors - the key to working with a bundle of foliage is the ability to move it and layer it.
- Add layers - fall decorating can last from September all the way until Thanksgiving so we don’t have to add it all at once.
Recipe for bundle Tenniel demonstrates:
- Seeded eucalyptus
- Pampas grass
- Fountain grass
- Faux heather bush
- Faux mocha sword grass
