Decorating with Fall Foliage

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -

Even if you don’t reside in the countryside, Tenniel has a few tips for adding that touch of nature to your decor this fall:

Go for a walk! Take a walk down the bike path or dirt road and keep your eye out for nature itself to show you its texture.

Think outside the vase - from adding foliage to our walls, using architecture pieces to hold stems or using bowls of gathered items on a coffee table - the ways we can incorporate texture in our home are endless.

Mix & match - Foraged stems and faux stems can live together beautifully and make the arrangement much easier to put together.

Grab the twine & scissors - the key to working with a bundle of foliage is the ability to move it and layer it.