Elementary school in Moline cuts ribbon on welcoming, open Outdoor Classroom area

Open Classroom can provide fresh air, mask-breaks for students at Logan Elementary.
Open Classroom can provide fresh air, mask-breaks for students at Logan Elementary.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - At Logan Elementary in Moline, Principal Tom Ferguson and Parent-Mentor Coordinator Jayne Obrien were looking for a unique way to help students, with an area of unused school grounds.

“It was a sad area, hard hard dirt, underutilized-actually it wasn’t utilized at all,” said OBrien. “We came across an outdoor classroom concept, reached out to some companies. It was way out of our league.”

That’s when they connected with Jaycees of the Quad Cities, who were coming up on their deadline to complete an “Impact Project,” which is once every three years.

“When they said they wanted to put in outdoor classrooms, wood, and post, it just clicked and it all came together,” says Nikki Schaul, the current Chairman of the Board for Jaycees of the Quad Cities.

8 benches, carved from wood leftover by the 2020 derecho, and turf provided by Moline business “Heritage Landscaping” create a perfect space for Logan students to get peace and quiet, and, in a pandemic world, a spot for teachers to conduct outdoor lessons.

“The concept was discussed ‘what could we do with this space’ and then covid hit and it was a perfect opportunity to ‘let’s make this happen’,” explains OBrien.

Bordered by signs featuring various children’s authors, students now have a space to feel more at ease at school. Obrien hopes it ensures a welcoming community in school and after hours.

“It provides another opportunity to kind of take a breath, reset, let kids enjoy things that were normal.”

The Logan open classroom area also marks the first time Jaycees of the Quad Cities has done one of their Impact Projects in the Illinois Quad Cities with previous projects in Davenport and Bettendorf.

