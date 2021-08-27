Fall Premier at R7 Barn

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -

R7 Barn is preparing for their fall opening filled with handmade unique vintage items along with food and drinks! Opening at 4:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 27 for Ladies Night and 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday August 28 for the Vintage Harvest, R7 offers vintage chic, modern farmhouse and rustic elegance with gifts to handcrafted furniture.

Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed joins Paula via Zoom to share some of the vendors’ handmade items that are going to be at the Vintage Harvest event.

Vendors:

Jamie Lynn’s Coffee House, Wapello IA

Ricks Ribs + Catering, Muscatine IA

Wooden Wheel Winery, Keota IA

Home Sweet Home Kettle Corn, Donnellson IA

Earthly Treasures, Iowa City IA

MJ & Crew, Plano IL

Simply Styled for You, Bettendorf IA

B-You Designs, GrandView IA

BREEZYS Biscuits and Barks, Mt Pleasant IA

Hand me Down Talents, Indianola IA

R7 Reclaimed // 337 Cemetery Ln, Grandview, IA // Vintage Harvest & Girls Night

