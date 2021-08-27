Fire crews responding to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire that broke out Friday morning at Midwest Recyclers in the 500 block of South Howell Street.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten confirmed to TV6 that he believes scrap metal from vehicles caught on fire.

He said no injuries have been reported and a nearby business was evacuated due to smoke. The fire is under control, but it will be burning for a little while, causing a lot of smoke, Carlsten said.

Firefighters are on rotation from around the city due to the heat and humidity conditions, he added.

