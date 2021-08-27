Here’s a few events happening in the QCA this weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Drag racing, St. Patricks Day Parade and the Open Air Market for Black Owned businesses is all happening this weekend in the QCA.

Starting off with the 67th Annual O’reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing starts Friday at 8:30am in Cordova and runs all weekend long.

Organizers say the event features the most exotic racing machines on the planet.

Next, Saturday you can head to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it’s 11:30 am at 4th Avenue & 23rd St. in Rock Island.

Wrap your weekend up, with the Open Air Market for more than 20 black owned businesses.

Its at Quinlans Corner just east of River Drive from 4-7pm in Davenport.

Organizer say you can enjoy enjoy a diverse group of local vendors offering art, food, clothing and more.

“August is National Black Business Month, so we have more businesses down there than we usually have, and were hoping for a big crowd to come down and support,” said Tracy Singleton, QC Empowerment Network.

