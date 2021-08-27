Advertisement

Here’s a few events happening in the QCA this weekend

Events in the QCA this weekend
Events in the QCA this weekend
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Drag racing, St. Patricks Day Parade and the Open Air Market for Black Owned businesses is all happening this weekend in the QCA.

Starting off with the 67th Annual O’reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing starts Friday at 8:30am in Cordova and runs all weekend long.

Organizers say the event features the most exotic racing machines on the planet.

Next, Saturday you can head to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it’s 11:30 am at 4th Avenue & 23rd St. in Rock Island.

Wrap your weekend up, with the Open Air Market for more than 20 black owned businesses.

Its at Quinlans Corner just east of River Drive from 4-7pm in Davenport.

Organizer say you can enjoy enjoy a diverse group of local vendors offering art, food, clothing and more.

“August is National Black Business Month, so we have more businesses down there than we usually have, and were hoping for a big crowd to come down and support,” said Tracy Singleton, QC Empowerment Network.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in...
Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

Latest News

Burlington woman sentenced to federal prison for making false statements when buying guns
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charge
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Stolen truck found in rural DeWitt lake