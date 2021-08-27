Advertisement

Hot and humid next few days

It will feel like 100º+ this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAYS in effect now until 8 PM Saturday for extreme heat and humidity***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from today through Saturday for hot and humid conditions and strong storms north of highway 30. A similar forecast to yesterday will play out today. Storms will generally continue through midday north of highway 30 and then regenerate during peak daytime heating. The question will be how much cloud cover impacts temperatures today. We hit 92º yesterday and I don’t see why we won’t be that warm again. Saturday will see a shift north in the storm track, thus highs will be in the mid 90s and feeling like 100º+. Relief will arrive on Sunday with a cold front. A few showers east of the QC will be possible, but overall the comfy humidity and lower temps will be the weather headline.

TODAY: Storms north. High: 93º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms north. Low: 72º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. High: 94º.

