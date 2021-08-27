Illinois reports nearly 26,000 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 - an average of about 3,662 per day - and 174 more deaths since Aug. 20.

The state reported 201 cases – up from 194 reported Aug. 20 - per 100,000 people over the last seven days, putting it at a “high” level of community transition.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 100.

The CDC last month recommended that people in areas of high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

Since the pandemic began, 1,508,005 people have tested positive for the virus and 23,889 people have died.

As of Thursday night, 2,240 people were reportedly hospitalized. Of those, 500 were in the intensive care unit and 253 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 5.2%., while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 5.7%.

Officials also said a total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered and more than 6.74 million, 52.92% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses. Since Aug. 20, 168,391 doses were reportedly administered, officials said.

Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

