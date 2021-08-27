Advertisement

Illinois reports nearly 26,000 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days

Illinois COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 - an average of about 3,662 per day - and 174 more deaths since Aug. 20.

The state reported 201 cases – up from 194 reported Aug. 20 - per 100,000 people over the last seven days, putting it at a “high” level of community transition.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 100.

The CDC last month recommended that people in areas of high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

Since the pandemic began, 1,508,005 people have tested positive for the virus and 23,889 people have died.

As of Thursday night, 2,240 people were reportedly hospitalized. Of those, 500 were in the intensive care unit and 253 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 5.2%., while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 5.7%. 

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Officials also said a total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered and more than 6.74 million, 52.92% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses.  Since Aug. 20, 168,391 doses were reportedly administered, officials said.

Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in...
Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

Latest News

Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 147 new COVID-19 cases
Today hot
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through 8 p.m. Saturday
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten talks about a fire that broke out Friday morning at Midwest...
WATCH: Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten talks about fire at Midwest Recyclers
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers.
WATCH: Drone video of crews extinguishing fire at Midwest Recyclers