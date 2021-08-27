Moline man charged with trying to burn person, garage with flamethrower pleads guilty

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man accused of trying to burn a garage, parked vehicles, and a person with a flamethrower has pleaded guilty.

Rock Island County court records show Paul R. Taylor, 61, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to one count of aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for time already served.

In exchange for Taylor’s plea, prosecutors dismissed a charge of aggravated arson, a Class 1 felony.

Moline officers responded shortly after midnight on Oct. 11 to the 2900 block of 11th Avenue C. A witness told 911 that a neighbor, later identified as Taylor, was running down the alley with a flamethrower and tried to burn an occupied garage, two vehicles, and a man who spotted him outside of his home, according to police.

Taylor was found at his home nearby, according to police.

Officers searched his home and found a homemade flamethrower and “fire accelerants,” according to police.

No injuries were reported.

