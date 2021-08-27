Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 147 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.

They are a man in his 60s who died at home and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 337.

“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.

“Almost nine months into our vaccination push, we know that vaccines prevent serious COVID-19 infection and death. We urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Some people might have been waiting for formal FDA approval — that came Monday for the Pfizer vaccine. Your shot is now to end the pandemic.”

The health department also reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,297. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.

As of Friday, 36 people were hospitalized, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

One woman in her 80s

One woman in her 70s

10 women in their 60s

Eight women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

Seven women in their teens

Six girls in their teens

15 girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

Two men in their 70s

10 men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

14 men in their 20s

One man in his teens

Six boys in their teens

10 boys younger than 13

