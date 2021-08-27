Advertisement

Splash Landing’s 2021 Doggy Splash is Sunday

Advance registration is required
The 2021 Doggy Splash is Sunday, August 29th starting at 11:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required and only one dog per owner can participate.(Splash Landing--Facebook page)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for some canine cannonballs! Splash Landing’s Doggy Splash is Sunday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. at the City of Bettendorf facility located at 2220 23rd Avenue.

Pre-registration is a requirement and dogs may register for one weight class only. Participation is limited to one dog per owner. Admission with a dog is $5; spectator admission is $2. For more information, call 563-344-4113. Tickets may be purchased at bettendorf.org/register.

The doggie splash schedule is as follows:

  • 11-11:50 a.m.: dogs up to 50 lb
  • Noon to 1 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs.+ (#1)
  • 1:05-2:05 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs.+ (#2)

Dogs 51 lbs.+ may only swim in one of the two large dog time slots.

Doggy Splash is coming up this weekend! Remember to sign up online at www.bettendorf.org/register!

Posted by Splash Landing on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

