Advertisement

TikTok bans milk crate challenge

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the...
TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”(Source: TikTok, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This summer’s viral craze, the milk crate challenge, no longer has a home on the social media app that gave it life.

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”

The challenge – like many social media dares – began as a simple premise.

Participants would stack milk crates in a pyramid and try to climb them like stairs. The crates often tumble and many people are getting hurt.

A Virginia orthopedic surgeon has warned against the stunt, noting it comes at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged people from participating in the challenge.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in...
Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

Latest News

Illinois COVID-19
Illinois reports nearly 26,000 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides through McDonald's drive-thru