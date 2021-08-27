Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was found this week in a lake in rural DeWitt.

At 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to Lake Killdeer, located at the northeast corner of Highway 30 and 330th Avenue, after a fisherman found what appeared to be a submerged vehicle in the lake through a fish finder on his boat.

The vehicle, a 1993 GMC Sierra truck, was located approximately 30 yards from shore, in about 15 feet of water. It was removed from the lake by a tow truck.

Deputies said the truck was reported stolen on July 26, 2010, from a home in the area.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Clinton County Sheriff s Office at 563-242-9211.

