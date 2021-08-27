Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night after police say she was struck by a train in...
Galesburg police: 15-year-old dies after being struck by train

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten talks about a fire that broke out Friday morning at Midwest...
WATCH: Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten talks about fire at Midwest Recyclers
Today hot
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through 8 p.m. Saturday
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers.
WATCH: Drone video of crews extinguishing fire at Midwest Recyclers