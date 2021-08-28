Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews respond to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

Latest News

WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US drone strike kills 2 Islamic State members in Afghanistan
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida