Advertisement

Friday marks three months of searching for Xavior Harrelson

In Montezuma, downtown windows are full of posters about Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy...
In Montezuma, downtown windows are full of posters about Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy who has been missing since late May.(Ethan Stein/KCRG)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks the third month that people have searched for a missing Montezuma boy.

Jacki Bolen, who is the Mayor of Montezuma, said she believes law enforcement needs to inform the public about the direction of the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. She said the lack of information has created confusion and anxiety in the community about their children’s safety.

“Are the kids safe that are riding their bike to school?” Bolen said. “You know, is it okay for the parents to allow that to happen? Is there somebody in the community we need to be careful of? We truly just don’t know.”

Bolen said the lack of information has created confusion about the case as well.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there’s not a lot of information with the public because it is still an active investigation. Sheriff Tom Kriegel told us the department is still receiving tips and said there is no additional threat to public safety.

A community Facebook group organized a “Day of Action” on Friday to ask people across the country to spread the word through email, social media, and by handing out flyers.

Harrelson was last seen on May 27 in his mobile home park. His hometown is still covered in his favorite color, orange. Xavior’s face also covers the town on hundreds of missing person posters. State and federal authorities are involved in the investigation. But there has been no update on the case since shortly after he went missing.

Xavior’s mother, Sarah, came forward publically for the first time last week to discuss her son’s disappearance. She, along with several volunteers, passed out around 10,000 flyers at the state fair.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Xavior Harrelson, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews respond to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

Latest News

QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement
QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement
QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement
QC St. Patrick Society
The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas...
Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks inside courthouses
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through 8 p.m. Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat & humidity