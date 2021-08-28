Honor Flight of the Quad Cities to resume flights

(KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is resuming Honor Flights to Washington DC so veterans who served during conflicts may visit the monuments built in their honor.

The next flight is planned for Nov. 4 and will be named the Bob Morrison Memorial Flight in honor of the late founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

“Health and safety will be of prime importance,” organizers said in a media release. “At this time, only those Veterans and Guardians who have been fully vaccinated will be on the flight. Those not vaccinated will be taken on a later flight. Masks will be worn by all participants whenever they are indoors.”

Those interested in going on a flight as a Guardian to assist Veterans in a wheelchair can fill out an application available at www.honoflightqc.org

Applications for veterans who served during World War II, Korea, or Vietnam can also be found on the website.

