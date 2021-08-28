Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks inside courthouses

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa-(AP)-- An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen says the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”

Christensen says the court reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews respond to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through 8 p.m. Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat & humidity
Hot and humid conditions this afternoon--heat index could reach 100°+!
Your First Alert Forecast
Clinton professionals and community members will hold the fourth annual Overdose and Addiction...
Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil for Clinton community is Tuesday