NerdFest happening in Davenport

Kevin Hurt is Co-Founder of “NerdFest” happening this weekend at the RiverCenter in Davenport. If you’re interests include trading card games or anime, this event will spark your interest. From famous cosplayers to card tournaments and panels, NerdFest has all of the ‘nerds’ interests covered.

Where: RiverCenter, Radission, and RME

When: August 27-29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day

Tickets: qcnerdfest.com

