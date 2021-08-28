Advertisement

NerdFest happening in Davenport

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kevin Hurt is Co-Founder of “NerdFest” happening this weekend at the RiverCenter in Davenport. If you’re interests include trading card games or anime, this event will spark your interest. From famous cosplayers to card tournaments and panels, NerdFest has all of the ‘nerds’ interests covered.

Where: RiverCenter, Radission, and RME

When: August 27-29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day

Tickets: qcnerdfest.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews respond to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

Latest News

Skeleton Key
Skeleton Key celebrates 8 years
St Patty Parade
St Patrick Parade this weekend
Local photographer and graphic artist, Darryl Cross, created with depiction of the Quad Cities...
QCL Featured Artist of the Week: Darryl Cross
QCL Wins This WeeK: Candlemaking, Scuba Diving, and Daycare Drop-Off
QCL Wins of The Week: Candlemaking, Scuba Diving, & Daycare Drop-off