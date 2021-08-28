Advertisement

Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil for Clinton community is Tuesday

International Overdose Awareness Day is marked annually on August 31
By Debbie McFadden
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Clinton professionals and community members will hold the fourth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, located near Riverview Pool in Clinton. Joining Quad Cities Live to share information about the event are Larry Schultz, event co-chair, and Kristin Huisenga of Clinton Substance Abuse Council.

The theme of the vigil is “Ending Addiction Changes Everything. The evening will be filled with education and awareness. It will also provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdose, struggling with addiction or in recovery. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

International Overdose Awareness Day is marked each year on August 31st as a global event to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit www.ClintonCRUSH.org or call 563-241-4371. CRUSH stands for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin.

Overdose death rates in the U.S. have more than doubled over the past decade, surpassing vehicle accidents as the leading cause of injury-related death in the country.

Schedule:

  • 5 p.m. – Resource tables and music
  • 6-8 p.m. Education, awareness, and shared testimonials
  • A prayer vigil will be held afterward

