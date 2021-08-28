Sizzling and Sultry Weather This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 8 PM this evening for Extreme Heat and Humidity***

We’ll start the day with a few showers and storms moving through our northern counties this morning, otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, hot and humid throughout the day, as highs soar into the upper 80′s to middle 90′s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index should rise into the triple digits. We finally gain some relief on Sunday as a front moves through the region bringing showers, thunderstorms, and milder air. We’ll be back in the 80′s next week, with a few rain chances along the way.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 94°. Heat index: 100+. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Warm and muggy overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 88°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.