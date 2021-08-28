Skeleton Key celebrates 8 years

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques turns 8 years old this August! Owner, Brandy Vandewalle, is celebrating on Sunday, August 29th from noon to 5 pm in conjunction with their August Rock Island Artists’ Market and will be joined by musical guest Roger Carlson.

Two Rivers United Methodist Church (across the street) is joining in on the fun with more music and some food options. Inside the store you’ll find lots of sales and some birthday goodies.

You can expect cupcakes, sales, giveaways, 30+ extra vendors on site, cupcakes, live music, door prize drawings, and much more.

