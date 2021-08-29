1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated

(KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital says about one in five of their patients hospitalized for COVID-19 right now is fully vaccinated. As of Friday morning, the hospital had 41 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, and nine of them had been fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant is starting to strain its resources once again. Dr. Toyosi Olutade, Chief Medical Officer for the hospital says he’s seeing patients get sicker quicker. “It seems that we can barely catch your breath. So that’s the challenge that we’re facing now,” he says.

“We’ve seen patients who have underlying conditions and compromised immune system that has been vaccinated come into the hospital. And what that is showing is that the immune response they mounted was not adequate enough to put away the virus,” says Dr. Olutade.

The vaccine has been proven to prevent severe illnesses. But after about six to eight months, a booster shot is needed. Especially for those who are immunocompromised. “When we look at what those patients are going through, it’s much less severe illness for one, and number two, they’re recovering faster. And number three, many of those are even tested positive don’t end up in the hospital,” explains Dr. Olutade.

As schools re-open and summer celebrations continue, Dr. Olutade says they went from testing less than a dozen people per week for the virus in June to nearly 300 this week. About two months ago, there was one day where there were no patients hospitalized at UnityPoint with COVID-19. This week there were also 12 patients in the ICU because of the virus, two people there had been fully vaccinated. Dr. Olutade says that again plays into the fact that they were immunocompromised.

Cases continue to grow exponentially in the Quad Cities and throughout the country. Dr. Olutade says it’s crucial we think of others: “your decision, my decision... it actually affects many others. And it’s not just about me, it’s about the health of the community right now.”

Genesis Health System reports as of Thursday, they have 34 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The Rock Island County Health Department says the average age of newly infected patients is 33.

Medical professionals are taking a toll during the pandemic, as it’s emotionally straining to see so many people become sick with COVID-19, says Dr. Olutade. “It is sad because the pain and the suffering that our patients and family members go through is something that really touches everyone in the healthcare field.”

