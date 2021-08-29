Girl Scout Ambassador makes a butterfly garden in honor of her grandfather

Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo Girl Scout Ambassador Abbigail McGee made a butterfly garden in honor of her grandfather, Samuel Splear. McGee’s grandfather died of Alzheimer’s Disease earlier this year. McGee says she hopes the garden will help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and its effects on families.

“I believe it is a really hard subject to talk about.” said the high school senior. “So this brings a new light to it and helps people more understand it.”

McGee received the Gold Award for her work with the garden, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve. The Memory Care Garden is located at Liberty Village of Geneseo retirement home on Chicago Street.

