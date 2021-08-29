Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday afternoon, Protestors gathered outside of Genesis West in Davenport to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates.

Earlier this month, Genesis Health System announced all employees and medical staff must be vaccinated by November 8.

UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health, and MercyOne announced similar requirements this month as well.

TV-6′s Michael Tilka was at the protest and has more.

