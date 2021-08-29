Advertisement

Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport

Protestors lined West Central Park Ave. Sunday afternoon
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday afternoon, Protestors gathered outside of Genesis West in Davenport to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates.

Earlier this month, Genesis Health System announced all employees and medical staff must be vaccinated by November 8.

UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health, and MercyOne announced similar requirements this month as well.

TV-6′s Michael Tilka was at the protest and has more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated

Latest News

A casket for Wesley Brown, killed in action on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl...
WWII vet killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Iowa
Less heat and humidity, with a few showers and storms today.
Your First Alert Forecast
Geneseo Butterfly Garden
Girl Scout Ambassador makes a butterfly garden in honor of her grandfather
Butterfly Story
Butterfly Story