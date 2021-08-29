Less Heat & Humidity Today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We started the weekend with some really hot and humid weather, but a front arriving today will not only provide us with a break in the heat, but produce a bit of much needed rain. Look for highs reaching the middle to upper 80′s this afternoon, followed by readings in the lower to middle 80′s for the coming work week. Expect off and on rain chances during the period, with a lot of dry hours in between.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for evening showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

