QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For Davenport resident Loree Hansen, St. Patrick’s Day and the usual parade held an annual tradition for her for the last 35 years.

“We started this tradition around 35 years ago, my girlfriend and I celebrating our birthdays, we went on a St. Patrick’s Day float which didn’t work out very well for us, it was very windy, we got stuck on the bridge, so we decided to do a curbside party and it started 35 years (ago), just the two of us with one little cooler, and now this year’s kind of different, normally we have about 75 people,” Hansen said.

Even with the parade being moved from March 2021 to August due to COVID, she wasn’t going to lose her tradition.

“We debated about today with the heat with the tradition but we just love it so we’re going to do our thing just like we always do,” Hansen said.

Although 75 people didn’t show this time around, Hansen and her group still made sure to have a good time.

“It’s important, I get to see my friends and family, it’s a heritage thing too, I’m not full Irish but I will celebrate it with them,” group member Susan Reando said.

“We’re just glad that we’re having this day,” Hansen said.

