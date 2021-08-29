Advertisement

QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement

This is the first parade from the group since 2019
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For Davenport resident Loree Hansen, St. Patrick’s Day and the usual parade held an annual tradition for her for the last 35 years.

“We started this tradition around 35 years ago, my girlfriend and I celebrating our birthdays, we went on a St. Patrick’s Day float which didn’t work out very well for us, it was very windy, we got stuck on the bridge, so we decided to do a curbside party and it started 35 years (ago), just the two of us with one little cooler, and now this year’s kind of different, normally we have about 75 people,” Hansen said.

Even with the parade being moved from March 2021 to August due to COVID, she wasn’t going to lose her tradition.

“We debated about today with the heat with the tradition but we just love it so we’re going to do our thing just like we always do,” Hansen said.

Although 75 people didn’t show this time around, Hansen and her group still made sure to have a good time.

“It’s important, I get to see my friends and family, it’s a heritage thing too, I’m not full Irish but I will celebrate it with them,” group member Susan Reando said.

“We’re just glad that we’re having this day,” Hansen said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in child endangerment case
Fire crews responded Friday morning to a large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport.
Fire crews respond to large fire at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck stolen 11 years ago was...
Truck stolen in 2010 found in rural DeWitt lake

Latest News

QC St. Patrick Society holds August St. Paddy’s parade following March postponement
QC St. Patrick Society
The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas...
Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks inside courthouses
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme heat and humidity through 8 p.m. Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through 8 PM for extreme heat & humidity