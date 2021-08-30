Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Meet lab-mix " Bessie”!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Julie Moore from the Jackson County Humane Society joined PSL in-studio with “Bessie”, a sweet stray dog looking for a forever home.

“Bessie” is a 4-year-old lab-mix that has a very sweet personality but needs some work when it comes to learning how to politely walk on a lead. She’s a “ginger” or redhead (as Paula points out), has a nice temperament, and weighs about 59 pounds. The recommendation is that she’ll need a little training when it comes to reigning in her strength---especially when walking. Moore talks about special lead equipment that is readily available to teach this to any pets that need further instruction.

The Jackson County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter. Besides saving local dogs and cats, dogs and cats are saved throughout the country with their “Saving Death Row Dogs & Cats” programs and transports. This means this is a location where dogs and cats from high kill shelters from across the nation are transported to find loving homes. Dogs and cats will remain and be cared for (walking, socializing, all vet care, food, water, shelter) until they are adopted.

Jackson County Humane Society / 23354 Dark Hollow Road/ Maquoketa, IA / (563) 652-5360 / jchs.ia.office@gmail.com

