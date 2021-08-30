Advertisement

An indoor mask mandate goes into affect for Illinoisans

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - August 30, 2021 Governor J.B. Pritzker is mandating all Illinoisans wear mask indoors.

Pritzker made the announcement Thursday saying Illinoisans must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The governor is also requiring health care workers, students and school personnel get vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine by September 5, 2021.

Officials say second doses of the vaccine must be received 30 days after the first dose.

Employees in all of these settings and students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once per week.

Officials say while face coverings are not required outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor areas.

Governor Pritzker says until more people become fully vaccinated, masks will be mandated to slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport
1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated

Latest News

AG report
Asphalt ag report
Much cooler this week
Much more comfortable this week
Skeleton Key hosts Rock Island Artists’ Market
Skeleton Key hosts Rock Island Artists’ Market
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport