Davenport Library is hosting Genealogy Workshop for beginners

Learn how to research your family history during in-person or virtual classes
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport Public Librarys Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center invites those that are interested to begin a study of family history by attending a six-week class in person or virtually on Thursdays, September 2 through October 7, 2021. Classes will be led by PSL’s two guests for this interview, experienced genealogist, Anne Thomas, and Special Collections library assistant, Karen O’Connor.

Watch the segment to learn more about the workshop and how to participate. Additionally, Paula reveals that these guests surprised her with some of her family history that they had worked on over the last couple of weeks!

This workshop will include recommendations for getting started, the type of records to search, places to find the right resources, best practices for using the internet, and how to keep your precious family collection safe once you have curated it. Handouts will be available at the library or accessed through links on the Special Collections website at https://www.davenportlibrary.com/genealogy-history

Episodes will be recorded for later broadcast on the DPL YouTube channel. This class is appropriate for anyone of any age. Registration is required on LibCal or by contacting Special Collections at 563.326.7902 or specialcollections@davenportlibrary.com

