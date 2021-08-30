Early morning fire destroys commodity building at Donahue farm

DONAHUE, Iowa (KWQC) - A commodity building was destroyed by an early morning fire Monday at Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue.

Details are limited, but according to a post on the farm’s Facebook page, the building was full of hay and corn stalk bedding. No livestock was in the building, according to the post.

TV6 is working to get more information.

