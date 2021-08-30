East Moline police: 1-year-old in serious condition after ‘apparent drowning incident’

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 1-year-child is in serious condition after police say the child drowned in a bathtub Saturday.

East Moline police were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. to an apartment in the 1000 block of 50th Avenue and immediately performed lifesaving procedures on the child.

Officers learned a relative was bathing the child and stepped away to take care of other young children in the apartment for a short time, Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said in a media release.

The relative found the child unresponsive in the bathtub due to “an apparent drowning incident,” the chief said in the release.

The child was transported to Illini Hospital in Silvis, where vitals were regained, and then taken to OSF Hospital in Peoria, Illinois, where the child remains in serious condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as this is a difficult situation they are dealing with,” Ramsey said. “The East Moline Police Department Investigations Division along with the Department of Children and Family Services is conducting an investigation into this incident. There are no signs of foul play as this incident appears to be a tragic accident at this time.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact East Moline Police Department Investigations Commander Lt. Jason Kratt at 309-752-1547.

